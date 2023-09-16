Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Mohbad's death has generated reactions with fans and observers demanding an explanation of the circumstances surrounding his death after videos of the deceased being harassed surfaced online.

Naira Marley who signed Mohbad to his Marlian Records before they parted ways in 2022 in a highly publicized dispute has only been at the center of the controversies surrounding Mohbad's death.

In a post on his Instagram story on September 15, 2023, Naira Marley called for an investigation into Mohbad death while stating that there were lots of questions that needed to be answered.

"Hey guys I've been shattered ? don't even know what to type since I've been so hurt walahi. But guys let's do this for mohbad know internet can. Let us shed light into this matter for Imole," he said before proceeding to list out the pertinent questions that need to be answered.

