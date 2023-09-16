ADVERTISEMENT
Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Adeayo Adebiyi

Marley Music boss Naira Marley has demanded an investigation into Mohbad's death.

Mohbad's death has generated reactions with fans and observers demanding an explanation of the circumstances surrounding his death after videos of the deceased being harassed surfaced online.

Naira Marley who signed Mohbad to his Marlian Records before they parted ways in 2022 in a highly publicized dispute has only been at the center of the controversies surrounding Mohbad's death.

In a post on his Instagram story on September 15, 2023, Naira Marley called for an investigation into Mohbad death while stating that there were lots of questions that needed to be answered.

"Hey guys I've been shattered ? don't even know what to type since I've been so hurt walahi. But guys let's do this for mohbad know internet can. Let us shed light into this matter for Imole," he said before proceeding to list out the pertinent questions that need to be answered.

Naira Marley's Instagram Story September 15, 2023
Naira Marley's Instagram Story September 15, 2023 Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian Police Force has earlier released a statement stating that they would conduct diligent investigations into the issues surrounding Mohbad's death.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

