I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

Samson Erinfolami Balogun, aka Sam Larry, stressed in a video that he had never harmed the late singer because he loved him very much.

Larry said, "I did not kill Mohbad, I love him too much and God sees my heart, I do not know anything about Mohbad's death."

ADVERTISEMENT

The socialite insisted he had no hand in Mohbad's passing and that he loved the entertainer like a brother, and his wife, Omowunmi, like a sister as well. According to him, he always connected him to shows and gigs and even paid for them.

He said, "Everybody knew that I had a love for him. Anywhere I went I always took him with me and connected him to shows and pay. If we fight, it can never result in killing."

Larry went on to address the trending videos of him which brought him into the public court of opinion on social media.

In multiple videos, Larry was seen harrassing Mohbad in one way or the other but he defended himself, noting that the videos are old.

He also stated that they were taken out of context because he never laid his hands on Mohbad, stating Zlatan, who was in one of the videos, as a witness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The show promoter further said, “Those videos circulating online are old, even that video that showed him and Zlatan sitting in a wheelchair. Zlatan is my witness, you can call Zlatan to ask him if I laid my hands on Mohbad, but I did not. In the video of him in a club, it was his friend I was having a conversation with. If you watch the video, you will see a few bouncers begging Mohbad to stop the argument because I had started settling the crisis."

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, fondly known as Mohbad, passed away on September 12, 2023. Following his death, multiple reports hit the internet about the struggles he faced after leaving Naira Marley's record label.

A police report the singer filed before his death also surfaced days after his passing. In the complaint, he requested protection of his life and property against Larry and his associates.

Following the release of the statement, Nigerians on social media clamoured for Larry's arrest naming him as a suspect, alleging that he may have had something to do with Mohbad's untimely passing.

ADVERTISEMENT