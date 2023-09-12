Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27
This is a very sad day for Nigerian entertainment.
A source from the singer's team stated that he took a trip to the hospital in the early hours of today Tuesday, September 12, 2023, for treatment, after which he was administered an injection.
According to them, Mohbad passed out shortly after the injection was administered and unfortunately did not wake up.
This is a developing story, more details to follow.
