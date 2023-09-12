Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This is a very sad day for Nigerian entertainment.

Mohbad has sadly passed away. (DNBStoriesAfrica)
Mohbad has sadly passed away. (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Recommended articles

A source from the singer's team stated that he took a trip to the hospital in the early hours of today Tuesday, September 12, 2023, for treatment, after which he was administered an injection.

According to them, Mohbad passed out shortly after the injection was administered and unfortunately did not wake up.

This is a developing story, more details to follow.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP

Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP

I'm tired of y'all talking on my girl - Steve Harvey defends wife Marjorie

I'm tired of y'all talking on my girl - Steve Harvey defends wife Marjorie

From 'Evil Dead' to 'Mami Wata': CJ & Oge Obasi's fascinating swim to Sundance

From 'Evil Dead' to 'Mami Wata': CJ & Oge Obasi's fascinating swim to Sundance

The Grid: Now You See Us

The Grid: Now You See Us

Friends turn into deadly foes in 'A Weekend To Forget' official trailer

Friends turn into deadly foes in 'A Weekend To Forget' official trailer

Being faithful in marriage is hard - Richard Mofe-Damijo

Being faithful in marriage is hard - Richard Mofe-Damijo

I used to wake up at 5 am to clean the church - Ruger

I used to wake up at 5 am to clean the church - Ruger

I'm not dating Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Cross

I'm not dating Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Cross

Pulse Sports

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seyi seeks to be forgiven and for all to go back to normal

I don't know where to go from here - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo

Phyna says that she likes trouble[Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna responds to Chichi's ₦100 million lawsuit against her

Tacha claps back at Seyi Awolowo [Instagram/symply_tacha]

Even with your 'Awolowo' name you're nothing - BBN's Tacha rips into Seyi

Pulse Influencer Awards is back for a third edition

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its voting phase