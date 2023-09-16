ADVERTISEMENT
Mohbad's team promises to retrieve his unpaid royalties from Marlian Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mohbad's team has issued a new statement regarding the musician's death.

Mohbad's team promises to retrieve his catalog from Marlian Music
Mohbad's team promises to retrieve his catalog from Marlian Music

In a new statement released on the afternoon of September 16, 2023, Mohbad's team expressed their appreciation for the heartfelt condolences and concerns from the general public over Mohbad's death.

In the press release, they also promise to cooperate with all relevant authorities in unraveling the circumstances surrounding his death.

His representatives also revealed that before his passing, Mohbad was in court to retrieve his catalog and unpaid royalties from Marlian Music and they intend to continue the fight to regain them,

"We appreciate the outpouring of love from the General Public following the passing of Mohbad.

The circumstances surrounding his death are truly painful and we are open to provide any cooperation necessary to the authorities to carry out any investigations.

Right now, we are focused on making sure the legacy of Mohbad lives on and he is remembered as he was in his final months; Free, Strong and fighting for his future.

Before his passing Mohbad was in court to retrieve the majority of his songs and unpaid royalties which were wrongfully held by Marlian Music.

We will continue the fight to retrieve his catalog and unpaid royalties so that through these, those he left behind, especially his son; Liam Imole, will be provided for.

We want #JusticeforMohbad, and We will appreciate all the support we can get in this fight to retrieve his catalog from Marlian Music, as this is the justice that Mohbad was working towards.

Imole Lives On"

The hashtag #JusticeforMohbad has been trending since the musician's death as Nigerians continue to call for investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

