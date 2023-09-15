Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

The rising singer died in a somewhat mysterious manner at a hospital in Lagos on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and has since been buried in Ikorodu area of the state.

Since his demise, several conspiracy theories have emerged, especially on social media, where claims abound regarding an alleged faceoff between the deceased and his former record label, Marlian Records, owned by controversial singer Naira Marley.

Meanwhile, as calls for an investigation into the cause of Mohbad's death gained traction online, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said police were committed to a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

He declared this in a statement on Thursday, September 14, 2023, two days after the demise of the budding music talent.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who recently passed away. We understand the concerns regarding his untimely demise,” Olumuyiwa said.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.