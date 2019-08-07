Tekno will be a free man at least for now as he has been granted an administrative bail based on his health condition.

The music star who had reported to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department alongside the women embroiled in the transparent truck incident was said to have been allowed to go because of his poor health.

According to reports, Tekno and the ladies involved in the naked video were all grilled for hours by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) SCIID, Mrs. Yetunde Longe, told newsmen that the singer could not be detained because of his health condition.

This is coming less than 24 hours after it was reported that Tekno had arrived at the SCIID command in Lagos for questioning.

Tekno reportedly invited by the police over nude women in transparent truck

There were reports that Tekno was at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force to answer questions over the nude women dancing in a transparent truck in public some days ago.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the music star is said to have arrived the police command to answer questions on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, over the transparent truck which caused an outrage some days ago in Lagos.

''Tekno has been invited by the State CID in respect of those strip dancers in the truck in a public place dancing naked. So he is invited for questioning. He is in our office at the moment,'' Bala Elkana the spokesman for the police command told Linda Ikeji.

Mr. Bala, however, said he doesn't know if Tekno will be charged to court yet because he is still under investigation. It would be recalled that Tekno caused a major commotion on the Lekki axis of Lagos a few days ago when he was spotted with some naked women dancing in a transparent truck.