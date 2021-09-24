RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Lyta releases photo with his son days after reuniting with him

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The singer's son and baby mama arrived in the country a few days ago.

Nigerian singer Lyta and his son [Instagram/OfficialLyta]

Nigerian singer Lyta has shared a photo of himself and his son, days after reuniting with him.

Recommended articles

The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, September 24, 2021, where he shared a photo of himself and the toddler.

"Olanrewaju," he captioned the photo.

www.instagram.com

This is coming days after his estranged baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde, arrived in the country with their son.

"I am overwhelmed by the messages you all are sending. My DM is beyond full. Thank you. I'm still emotional, I'm still crying. Still don't feel real yet, even though they are both laying on the same bed sleeping in front of me here. This is all I ever wanted,'' she wrote after her son reunited with his father.

Nigerian singer Lyta and his baby mama Kemi Ayorinde [Instagram/OfficialLyta] [Instagram/KemiAyorinde]
Nigerian singer Lyta and his baby mama Kemi Ayorinde [Instagram/OfficialLyta] [Instagram/KemiAyorinde] Pulse Nigeria

Lyta and Kemi have been at loggerheads for a while now.

A few months ago, the singer was called out by his baby mama over his refusal to fund his child's birthday party.

She also called him out for infecting her with STD.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Singer Lyta releases photo with his son days after reuniting with him

BBNaija 2021: Tacha chides those criticising housemates

Jaido P named Apple Up Next artist

Suono Sai drops, 'Emotional Paradise EP'

8tch releases, 'Ceiling Conversations EP'

Terri and Victony join Krizbeatz on, 'Time and Place'

Hanu Jay will impress you on his new EP, 'WOW'

Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes break up 4 months after birth of their son

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Trending

Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic [LIB]

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

Nigerian music star Davido and Fortune [Instagram/Fortune]

MBGN 2021: Miss Abuja Oluchi Madubuike crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

Oluchi Madubuike the newly crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria [Pulse]

Uche Ogbodo says she misses having sex

Nollywood movie star Uche Ogbodo [Instagram/UcheOgbodo]