Singer Lyta releases photo with his son days after reuniting with him

The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, September 24, 2021, where he shared a photo of himself and the toddler.

"Olanrewaju," he captioned the photo.

This is coming days after his estranged baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde, arrived in the country with their son.

"I am overwhelmed by the messages you all are sending. My DM is beyond full. Thank you. I'm still emotional, I'm still crying. Still don't feel real yet, even though they are both laying on the same bed sleeping in front of me here. This is all I ever wanted,'' she wrote after her son reunited with his father.

Pulse Nigeria

Lyta and Kemi have been at loggerheads for a while now.

A few months ago, the singer was called out by his baby mama over his refusal to fund his child's birthday party.