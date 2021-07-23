Singer Lyta's baby mama says she has recovered from STD she contracted from him

The music star's baby mama took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 23, 2021, where she revealed how she has been treating the STD for over a year.

"After 1 year and 7 months of back-to-back test and treatment, I was contacted today that the test I did on Monday results came back with me being free from the STD I contracted from Lyta and also Aariiii didn't contract it during his childbirth," she wrote.

"Receiving this news 2 days just before my child is one is the greatest gift, lie wowwwww. What God cannot do does not exist."

Lyta and Kemi have been at loggerheads for a while now.