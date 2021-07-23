RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Lyta's baby mama says she has recovered from STD she contracted from him

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kemi says it took her almost two years to treat the STD.

Nigerian singer Lyta and his baby mama Kemi Ayorinde [Instagram/OfficialLyta] [Instagram/KemiAyorinde]

Nigerian singer Lyta's baby mama Kemi Ayorinda has revealed that she's free from the Sexually Transmitted Disease she contracted from him.

Recommended articles

The music star's baby mama took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 23, 2021, where she revealed how she has been treating the STD for over a year.

"After 1 year and 7 months of back-to-back test and treatment, I was contacted today that the test I did on Monday results came back with me being free from the STD I contracted from Lyta and also Aariiii didn't contract it during his childbirth," she wrote.

Kemi says it took her almost two years to treat the STD. [Instagram/KemiAyorinde]
Kemi says it took her almost two years to treat the STD. [Instagram/KemiAyorinde] Pulse Nigeria

"Receiving this news 2 days just before my child is one is the greatest gift, lie wowwwww. What God cannot do does not exist."

Lyta and Kemi have been at loggerheads for a while now.

A few months ago, the singer was called out by his baby mama for his refusal to fund his child's birthday party.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Idia Aisien covers Blanck magazine's latest edition, talks Nollywood journey

Jay Z and Beyonce's mansion allegedly set on fire

Singer Lyta's baby mama says she has recovered from STD she contracted from him

Kim Kardashian and kids attend Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album release

LPee's new single 'Shamaya' is a sizzling love song, you should listen to it

Akuchi returns with more zeal on new single, 'Whyne'

Lizzy Anjorin's husband gifts her a Mercedes Benz worth N120M

Nollywood actress Evan Okoro cries for help amid murder threats over new movie

Comedian Michael Blackson proposes to girlfriend during radio show