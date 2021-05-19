Singer Lyta called out by baby mama over failure to provide money for son's birthday party
Ayoriunde claims the singer is unable to buy balloons for their son's upcoming birthday party.
Kemi Ayoriunde, mother of Lyta's son made this known via her Instagram Stories while writing a note to her future husband.
"Dear future husband, Aari's dad can't afford 13k (Naira) for balloons for his child's upcoming 1st birthday so imma need you to be able to afford my monthly cost, if not you are not for me. Xxx," she wrote.
She went on to debunk the notion that she was making a noise over the balloons. According to her, they are already wealthy people and she only wanted him to be part of their son's birthday.
The singer and Ayoriunde welcomed Aari in 2020.
Lyta is yet to react to his baby mama's claims.
