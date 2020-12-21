American singer Ariana Grande has announced her engagement to boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

The music star made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, December 20, 2020, while showing off a close-up shot of her dual-stone engagement ring

"forever n then some," she captioned the photo.

Congratulations to Grande and Dalton.

In March, Page Six conformed that Grande and Dalton, a real estate agent, were an item.

Grande was previously engaged to “SNL” star Pete Davidson.

The pair called it quits in October 2018.

The singer was also in a relationship with the late rapper, Mac Miller but the two split in 2018.