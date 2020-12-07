Nigerian singer Simi has slammed those always waiting to hear the side of an abusive husband in a domestic violence story.

The music star shared her frustrations via her Twitter page on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

"Alleged human beings responding to a woman (possibly risking her life) calling out horrible physical abuse from her husband saying "I want to hear both sides of the story". What is wrong with you???," she tweeted.

"Many women are unsafe in their own homes. "Be patient. "Pray for your husband." "What of the kids?" So traumatic. Fucking animals."

Simi's tweets are coming on the heels of a story of a medical doctor, Ifeyinwa Angbo, who was physically assaulted by her husband, Pius Angbo, a journalist.

According to reports, the lady was beaten mercilessly just a few weeks after welcoming a baby.