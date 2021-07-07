RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, expecting baby with Colin Jost

The new arrival will be Johansson’s second child.

South African actress Scarlett Johansson and her hubby Colin Jost

American actress Scarlett Johansson is expecting her first child with her husband, Colin Jost.

According to PageSix, the movie star is due anytime soon.

“Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.” Another insider added: “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.”

South African actress Scarlett Johansson and her hubby Colin Jost
The actress has been sparking pregnancy rumours for a while now.

The new arrival will be Johansson’s second child. She previously welcomed daughter Rose, now 6, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson and the “Saturday Night Live” star, quietly tied the knot in October 2020 after three years of dating.

This will be Jost's first child.

