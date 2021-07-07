Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, expecting baby with Colin Jost

According to PageSix, the movie star is due anytime soon.

“Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.” Another insider added: “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.”

Pulse Nigeria

The actress has been sparking pregnancy rumours for a while now.

The new arrival will be Johansson’s second child. She previously welcomed daughter Rose, now 6, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson and the “Saturday Night Live” star, quietly tied the knot in October 2020 after three years of dating.