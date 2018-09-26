Ronke Oshodi Oke says sex is the new application letter

news

Ronke Oshodi Oke says sex is the new application with which people use in getting jobs and going further in their careers.

The busty actress in a long epistle on her Instagram on Monday, September 24, 2018, talked about how we all have plans and dreams to achieve but weren't aware of the sacrifices involved which sadly includes offering sex for success.

"We were all born with different dreams!! We all had plans!! We all pictured our lives in perfection!! We were ready to take over the world!! But no one told us the sacrifices we had to pay!! No one told us of the exchange involved!! No one told is that being a girl child came with its own torture and ungodly sacrifices!! No one told us that most times we had to give more than just our brains to get that dream job!!

"Back then it was all by merit but right now the story is twisted!! It is now a thing of knowing someone at the top or using what you have to get what you want!! The society is sick!! Most girls are now scared to even be friends with their bosses, so as to avoid the unknown!! Sex is now the new application letter!! Even guys are not left out!! Female/male bosses use most of these guys as a tool of satisfaction all in the name giving them their dream job!

"To everyone out there going through this sickening situation the country has put us all in, please my darling ❤ take a step backwards and ask yourself for how long? To what end? Restructure your life! Rediscover yourself! Pursue your dreams!! Be a noisemaker if you have to❤ Dare to become more and hustle legitimately!! Iyanu ma shele!! Don't sell your body for money or any JOB! #tuesdaytalks #girlchild #ronkeoshoditalks #Godgatsus," she wrote.

This is one message that will get a lot of people talking and thinking as it deals with the societal ills of our country. How do we move forward isn't known yet but we certainly need a change of ideologies and principles.

Ronke Oshodi Oke broke the Internet a few months ago when she called out colleagues in the entertainment industry for showing off their wealth.

Ronke Oshodi Oke isn't happy with colleagues who show off cars, houses on social media [Video]

Actress, Ronke Ojo, also known as Oshodi-Oke, has called out her colleagues who in recent times have taken to social media to show off their new cars and houses . According to the Yoruba Nollywood actress, who made this known on her Instagram live on Thursday, June 21, 2018, it is surprising to see these actors take to social media once they buy a car (brand new or tokunbo) without checking out the condition of their homes first.

"Before you show off, first look at the condition of your home. Have you ever seen a banker flaunting his or her car on social media? You bought a car, you put it on social media. Even those that are not up to 40 years are now lying on social media that they are 40. You bought a house, you put it on social media. Why?" she said.

Ronke went on to reveal that Odunlade Adekola bought a Range Rover recently and nobody heard about it.

"Why are we doing all that? Actor Odunlade Adekola bought a Range Rover and nobody knew anything since he has brain and wise. This one bought a car, it’s on social media, that one bought something, it’s on social media. Is social media our life?” she concluded.