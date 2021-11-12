American socialite Paris Hilton has officially tied the knot with hubby, Carter Reum.
Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in beautiful ceremony
The couple got engaged in February.
According to E!, the couple walked down the aisle at Hilton's grandfather's Barron’s Bel-Air estate on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
The celebration – which will be a three-night event – kicked off with a reception at the estate. It will be followed up with a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier Friday, and a black-tie soirée Saturday.
According to reports, the 40-year-old billionaire heiress looked stunning in several outfits for the ceremony.
The ceremony was attended by socialites, friends and family of the couple. Among those spotted walking into the venue of the wedding was music icon, Paula Abdul.
Hilton and Reum first sparked rumors that they were dating last January when they were spotted packing on PDA at a Golden Globes party.
Hilton was previously engaged to Chris Zylka back in 2018.
