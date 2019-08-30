Naira Marley isn't taking comments politely from some social media folks who think he is an illiterate.

The music star took to his Instagram live page earlier on Friday, August 30, 2019, where he blasted those who have the impression that he is an illiterate.

A visibly angry Naira Marley while blasting his haters said he spent 20 years in the United Kingdom where he got his A levels. He went on to call these nosy people some derogatory names.

Naira Marley has become notorious for calling out people on his social media page anytime he is been dragged. Even celebrities have not been spared on the list of people this music star has dragged on social media.

"We are not even sure if you are a boy or girl" - Naira Marley slams Kaffy

The rising music star made this statement via his Instagram live video on Thursday, July 4, 2019, after Kaffy's opinion on his 'Soapy dance'.

According to Naira Marley, even though it is a well-known fact that he comes for anyone who attacks him, he wonders why Kaffy will throw jabs at him. He went on to say she can't dance and nobody will use her choreography abilities or services in their music videos as it has become outdated.

"You can't dance. We are not even sure if you are a boy or a girl. Na jeje I siddon my own, them know say my mouth nor good wen dem just dey find my trouble. Your nor see Poko Lee, us sef dey dance by ourselves. Now our generation nor be make two stand dey...we nor dey plan dance. So we nor need you so you have to hate na. We don't use you, we nor go use you," he said.