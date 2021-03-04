The top Ghanaian media personality received her first shot of the vaccine on 2nd March 2020 and according to her, she has noticed some 'expected' side effects on the following day after her first jab.

"A day after my COVID-19 vaccine shot ... I'm experiencing the expected side effects. Headache, pain in the arm that received the shot and some fatique," she wrote in an Instagram post yesterday.

The mother of two, however, emphasized that she'll advise people to take the vaccine when she continued that "Am I worried? Noooooo. Am I freaking out? Noooooo. Do I think you should take the vaccine? Definetly YES".

In the latest update, Naa Asshorko has announced that she is now relieved of the side effects she experienced. "#Update 2 days after COVID-19 vaccine 😃 headache gone, fatigue gone, I feel well," she stated in an Instagram post.

In the post shared this morning, Thursday 4th March 2020, Naa continued that she still got some pain in her arm that took the injection as expected.

Reacting to the funny viral memes of people breakdancing after the vaccine, she added that "No, I'm not doing involuntary breakdance moves🤣🤣🤣🤣. No feathers and no extra fingers or toes 🤣 I am fine kraaaaa, Do I think you should take the vaccine? Absolutely!".

See her post below.