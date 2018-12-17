Linda Ikeji has shared pictures of her son Jayce from a child dedication ceremony held at a church.

On Sunday, December 16, 2018, the blogger displays memorable moments from the event on her Instagram.

It is quite significant as seen in her prayers containing kind wishes for the baby boy.

"Presenting my king to God. As long as I prayed for you to come to me, no evil will befall you," Linda Ikeji writes in one of her posts.

Many notable personalities are captured at the event. In appreciation the billionaire shares a note on her IG thanking guests including AY the comedian and actor.

Fresh off the Vice-Presidential debate on Friday, December 14, 2018, Peter Obi smiles lightly as Ikeji held on to Baby J.

In a video on Instagram, the blogger feels comfortable about a joke describing her as a baby mama. In the year 2015, Linda Ikeji meets a lover Jeremi Sholaye who reportedly went on to be the father of her son.

Their journey was to end after she came to be pregnant with Jayce.