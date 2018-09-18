Pulse.ng logo
Kwam 1 shades governor Ambode in new video

Kwam 1 Watch as Veteran singer shades governor Ambode in new video

Kwam 1 has obviously picked sides in the current dispute between Governor Ambode and APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How K1 De Ultimate dumped an admission in University of London play

K1 as the musician is fondly called said that he actually got the admission several years after he dropped out of school as a result of his father’s death at a young age of 12.

(Naijapals)

In a now viral video, veteran singer has been spotted shading the governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode over his handling of the affairs of the state.

The singer who spoke in Yoruba in the midst of a little gathering said all the infrastructures in Lagos state were done by the past governors, Tinubu and Fashola.

"All the good things in Lagos were seen during Tinubu and Fashola’s regimes. This other madman only does his mouth like this. He scammed me for 3 and a half years. I campaigned for him when he had nothing.

 

"Now that he has gained power and stolen enough money, he is behaving like a god. We have used “oro” cult to chase the madman away. He is not coming back. We have used the curse of life to kill him. He should go and be spending the money inside “koto”. He is no longer coming (Ambo). He has arrived," he said.

play

 

Kwam 1's latest comments may be connected to the recent dispute between Governor Aknwunmi Ambode and the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

APC mounts pressure on Ambode to endorse Jide Sanwoolu play

Ambode is under pressure from the APC to step aside as Lagos Governor

(ThisDay )

 

Lagos Governor storms Osogbo with wife to continue begging Tinubu

PDP asks EFCC to investigate Bola Tinubu play

APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

(Tolani Ali)
 

Embattled Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has stormed Osogbo, the Osun State capital with his wife, First Lady Bolanle Patience Ambode and an entourage; as he doubles down on peace moves with APC godfather Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu aka The Jagaban.

There’s a plot to halt Ambode’s 2nd term, here's the gist play

Dr Jide Sanwoolu may be Tinubu's preferred candidate for Lagos governorship race

(TheBOSS)

 

Tinubu is backing 53-year-old Managing Director of the Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSPDC) Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, ahead of the Lagos APC governorship primary election. Tinubu has reportedly fallen out with Ambode who has since acquired the N22.5million APC governorship nomination form.

