Kwam 1 shades governor Ambode in new video

In a now viral video, veteran singer has been spotted shading the governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode over his handling of the affairs of the state.

The singer who spoke in Yoruba in the midst of a little gathering said all the infrastructures in Lagos state were done by the past governors, Tinubu and Fashola.

"All the good things in Lagos were seen during Tinubu and Fashola’s regimes. This other madman only does his mouth like this. He scammed me for 3 and a half years. I campaigned for him when he had nothing.

"Now that he has gained power and stolen enough money, he is behaving like a god. We have used “oro” cult to chase the madman away. He is not coming back. We have used the curse of life to kill him. He should go and be spending the money inside “koto”. He is no longer coming (Ambo). He has arrived," he said.

Kwam 1's latest comments may be connected to the recent dispute between Governor Aknwunmi Ambode and the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Lagos Governor storms Osogbo with wife to continue begging Tinubu

Embattled Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has stormed Osogbo, the Osun State capital with his wife, First Lady Bolanle Patience Ambode and an entourage; as he doubles down on peace moves with APC godfather Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu aka The Jagaban.