Kim Kardashian-West turned 39 on Monday, October 21, 2019, and as part of activities to mark her special day she got a $1M gift from hubby, Kanye West to her favourite charities.

The reality TV star turned business mogul shared her beautiful birthday gift story on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. According to her, the cash gift was for her prison reforms work which has become one of her major pet projects in recent times.

"Thank you so much for all of the birthday love! I had the best most relaxing birthday ever! I Spent the weekend w my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye. My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand!

"I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!" she wrote.

Kim Kardashian-West turned 39 on Monday, October 21, 2019, and as part of activities to mark her special day she got a $1M gift from hubby, Kanye West to her favourite charities. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Happy belated birthday to Kim Kardashian from all of us at PULSE. The beautiful mother of four has become famous for her prison reform crusade. Over the last two years, she has helped in getting some prisoners out of jail.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian visits inmates on death row San Quentin prison

Kim Kardashian helps free 17 prisoners in 90 days

According to TMZ, the reality TV star has been coughing out a lot of money to help secure the release of these inmates who have been doing time in jail. Jackson Lee

According to TMZ, the reality TV star has been coughing out a lot of money to help secure the release of these inmates who have been doing time in jail. She has worked in conjunction with her lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, who has also partnered with MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective.

These lawyers have in the last few months, gotten all the legal documentation to get these inmates to have a fresh start to life while Kim Kardashian has been footing all the bills. However, it has been reported that Kim has been getting all these inmates free while trying to keep it away from the media.

Mathew Charles was recently released from jail after serving 25 years and will be living in a rent free house for the next five years courtesy Kim Kardashian [TMZ]

A few months ago, Kim Kardashian gave us a hint that she was deep into her newfound love for criminal justice when she helped foot the rent bills for a man who was recently released from jail.