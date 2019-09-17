Kevin Hart's sex tape partner, Montia Sabbag has sued him for $60M claiming that he secretly recorded their sexual encounter.

According to TMZ, Montia Sabbag says her encounter with Kevin Hart in a Las Vegas hotel room was all planned by Hart and his friend, J.T. Jackson who was later arrested for extortion.

Montia Sabbag says Kevin's motive at that time was motivated by publicity, especially with an upcoming comedy tour and that's why he and JT allegedly hid the camera. The suit claims Hart allowed Jackson into the Cosmopolitan Hotel suite so he could set up hidden video recording devices to capture the liaison.

Jackson was later charged with 2 counts of extortion relating to alleged efforts to get money out of Hart to keep the tape under wraps. Jackson denied ever extorting the comedian. Kevin Hart had continuously denied the claims, insisting that he was also a victim.

He later went on to apologise for cheating on his then-pregnant wife. Kevin Hart's latest woes are coming barely a week after he left the hospital. He had sustained serious injuries from an auto crash.

Kevin Hart released from hospital after freak car accident

According to TMZ, the comedian and actor have been moved to a physical therapy facility where he would be undergoing further treatment.

The report also says Kevin is "glad" to get out of the L.A. hospital he's called home for 10 days. He has a positive attitude, saying, "I'm grateful to be alive." He's at the rehab joint right now, and the goal we're told is to get him home "as soon as possible," where he can start outpatient care.

Kevin Hart involved in accident

There are indications that Kevin Hart will be spending at most a week at the physical therapy facility. Recall that it was revealed that the comedian would be leaving the hospital for the unidentified facility.