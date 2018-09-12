Kelis reacts to child custody battle accusations by Nas

news

Nas' ex-wife, Kelis has unofficially reacted to the child custody battle accusations leveled against her by the rapper.

Kelis had posted a video of herself performing at a concert a few days ago, and her fans took to her comment section where they brought up the child custody battle between Nas and herself. Apparently, she couldn't hold back as she replied to some of the comments, stating her own side of the story.

"laksativeI was worried that you'd go on a hiatus from Instagram and not post for a whileeeee but so glad to see you posting, seemingly happy and smiling:). Team Kelis love you so much. Thanks for speaking your truth it's really inspiring. Now release that EP of you singing the alphabet," one fan wrote.

"kelis@laksative it's not my truth babe, it's THE truth. Period. I know, he knows it and most of all GOD knows it. So pretending is futile and a waste of time. I am not afraid of these fools talkin and just showing what a hot mess their reality is nor do I care actually. I am truly grateful and happy I escaped a horrendous situation and that I am in love and my boys are delicious perfect children. So many people are still stuck in abusive manipulative situations and I hope me being honest even when it's uncomfortable will help them to be bold and walk away, I no longer am so this is all small stuff in comparison. I will never let him hinder me again. Never. Xoxo," she wrote.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Nas had taken to his Instagram page where he dragged Kelis over the custody of their son, Knight.

Nas says he has had enough as he drags ex-wife on Instagram

Nas appears to have had enough of his ex-wife's continuous bants as he calls her out on Instagram over their child's custody . In a long series of post on his Instagram page, Nas called out Kelis for depriving him of seeing their son despite the joint custody they have on their son. According to him, over the last few years, she has continued to ruin his name in the press making him look like the bad guy.

Nas in his messages said he was writing from an emotional place, after ten years of keeping silent, he has decided to come out because he is tired of holding back.

"After 10 years of keeping my silence during a decade of dealing with very hostile behavior and verbal abuse and even your stepfather holding you back from one of your physical violent Attacks on me right outside your house THIS YEAR while trying to pick up our son while he watched from the window, it was my weekend and you denied me that because your parents were in town. I just went home," he wrote.

Nas went to reveal how he severed relationships with a lot of people during their marriage just to make her happy. He recalled how she was a jealous wife who eventually got dropped by record labels because of her excesses.