Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kelis reacts to child custody battle accusations by Nas

Nas Rapper's ex-wife reacts to child custody battle accusations

Kelis has reacted to the accusations leveled against her by former husband and rapper, Nas.

  • Published:
Rapper Nas' ex-wife, Kelis, accuses him of physical abuse play

Rapper Nas and ex-wife, Kelis

(Bossip)

Nas' ex-wife, Kelis has unofficially reacted to the child custody battle accusations leveled against her by the rapper.

Kelis had posted a video of herself performing at a concert a few days ago, and her fans took to her comment section where they brought up the child custody battle between Nas and herself. Apparently, she couldn't hold back as she replied to some of the comments, stating her own side of the story.

"laksativeI was worried that you'd go on a hiatus from Instagram and not post for a whileeeee but so glad to see you posting, seemingly happy and smiling:). Team Kelis love you so much. Thanks for speaking your truth it's really inspiring. Now release that EP of you singing the alphabet," one fan wrote.

Kelis and her fans interact over child custody battle play

Kelis and her fans interact over child custody battle

(Instagram/Kelis)

 

"kelis@laksative it's not my truth babe, it's THE truth. Period. I know, he knows it and most of all GOD knows it. So pretending is futile and a waste of time. I am not afraid of these fools talkin and just showing what a hot mess their reality is nor do I care actually. I am truly grateful and happy I escaped a horrendous situation and that I am in love and my boys are delicious perfect children. So many people are still stuck in abusive manipulative situations and I hope me being honest even when it's uncomfortable will help them to be bold and walk away, I no longer am so this is all small stuff in comparison. I will never let him hinder me again. Never. Xoxo," she wrote.

Kelis reacts to child custody battle allegations play

Kelis reacts to child custody battle allegations

(Instagram/Kelis)

Nas at the MET Gala 2016 play

Nas at the MET Gala 2016

(cbslocal)

 

Kelis response to child custody battle allegations play

Kelis response to child custody battle allegations

(Instagram/Kelis)

 

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Nas had taken to his Instagram page where he dragged Kelis over the custody of their son, Knight.

Kelis play

Kelis

(Instagram/Kelis)

ALSO READ: Nas' ex-wife accuses him of physical abuse during their 5-year marriage

Nas says he has had enough as he drags ex-wife on Instagram

Rapper Nas' ex-wife, Kelis, accuses him of physical abuse play

Rapper Nas and ex-wife, Kelis

(Bossip)

 

Nas appears to have had enough of his ex-wife's continuous bants as he calls her out on Instagram over their child's custody. In a long series of post on his Instagram page, Nas called out Kelis for depriving him of seeing their son despite the joint custody they have on their son. According to him, over the last few years, she has continued to ruin his name in the press making him look like the bad guy.

Nas in his messages said he was writing from an emotional place, after ten years of keeping silent, he has decided to come out because he is tired of holding back.

"After 10 years of keeping my silence during a decade of dealing with very hostile behavior and verbal abuse and even your stepfather holding you back from one of your physical violent Attacks on me right outside your house THIS YEAR while trying to pick up our son while he watched from the window, it was my weekend and you denied me that because your parents were in town. I just went home," he wrote.

play

 

Nas went to reveal how he severed relationships with a lot of people during their marriage just to make her happy. He recalled how she was a jealous wife who eventually got dropped by record labels because of her excesses.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Cardi B Rapper exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj [Video]bullet
2 Wizkid While singer plans to build Lagos public school, babymama sends...bullet
3 Teebillz Music executive talks about Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's...bullet

Related Articles

Nas Rapper says he has had enough as he drags ex-wife on Instagram
Kanye West Rapper returns to Chicago for new Chance The Rapper album
Album Review Drake is the bruised heavyweight champion who retains his deadly sting on ''Scorpion''
Kelis Rapper Nas' ex-wife accuses him of physical abuse during their 5-year marriage
Nicki Minaj Is rapper pregnant? (Photos)
Nicki Minaj Rapper releases more semi-nude photos from Paper magazine
Grammy Awards 2018 Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar win big, as JAY-Z loses out
Ruggedman Ruggedy Baba has a message for artists who don't speak up on societal issues
Charlamagne Tha God African American radio host wants to be a Nigerian
Nas Rapper releases new album titled, 'Nasir'

Celebrities

Twitter destroys Beverly Osu for 'disrespectful' nun pictures
Beverly Osu Twitter reacts to actress' controversial nun photos
Davido
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 15
Basketmouth
Basketmouth Comedian drags NAHCO staff on Instagram
Beverly Osu
Beverly Osu Actress replies trolls over controversial nun photo