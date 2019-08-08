The eighth housemate to be evicted from BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' season 4, Jeff was a guest at the Pulse studio on Wednesday August 7, 2019, where he got to speak about his time in the house.

Trust us when we say from the moment Jeff walked into our studio, his charisma stood him out as everyone wanted to speak and take photos with him.

We got to speak about his time in the house, his relationship with other housemates. First of all, we wanted to find out how he has been doing since leaving the house.

''I have been feeling blessed, to be honest, very grateful, full of love, surrounded by love, I have been celebrated everywhere I go, am trying to understand why I guess people have their reasons. They probably now see a different side of me that they feel they should celebrate and I am grateful for that," he said.

For every housemate who has gone out of the Big Brother house, the celebrity status that comes with it has always been shocking. Jeff isn't different from the rest of them as he too has been stunned and overwhelmed by the reception.

"Well it is inevitable, it will occur but I didn't think it would be to that degree...yes I didn't think the celebrity thing would up to that degree but yes we keep on pushing, we hope it gets better. At first, I was very overwhelmed by it, am taking baby steps to learn and get to the groove slowly," he said.

Jeff's stay in the house was not only a very interesting one but his personality was unique. For some, he came across as being manipulative and smart which was part of his strategy to stay in the house.

"So here is the thing, you won't be the first to use the word manipulative, but the first person that used the word manipulative, Seyi, had gone back to change it to say no, he meant to say I think you are influential. Because I'm not trying to bring anyone to be a detriment, I'm not trying to bring anyone's downfall, I'm just trying to impact in your life as much as I can and also gain from you," he said.

Jeff obviously had a soft spot for KimOprah, so we wanted to find out what their friendship was all about and if he was interested in her.

"Starting out, I was trying to get to know her, off course, you can't just keep moving without knowing exactly what you are getting into...you know. I feel like if you are ever going to start something, you need to start from a place of understanding first because imagine this, as we dey like this, I know say you na my guy and you nor like disrespect and you come enter my house you greet me with insult, I nor go like am because you know say I nor like am because you have come from a place of understanding but there are other guys you can insult and say 'how far' but that's from a place of understanding.

"If you start off your relationship getting as much knowledge as you can about the person, then you can work from a place of understanding. The relationship go sweet. I lean towards Kim because Kim had her own aura, she had that carriage...you know. At the same time, we had a friend triangle so to speak. Myself, her and Omashola but it was all full of respect for one and other, it was not like a struggle thing," he said.

Apart from KimOprah, Jeff said he was cool with the other ladies in the house especially the 'Power Puff Girls' comprising of Diane, Esther, Thelma (Before she got evicted), and Mercy.

Jeff had some highlights in the house but one interesting one him was the standoff with Omashola which got a lot of people talking.

"I think one of my highlights in the house was the stand off with Omashola. He was like guy why are you always shouting J town after I shout Warri? Can't, you just go and shout your J town somewhere else and I was like if you feel intimidated by J town then don't shout Warri because every time you shout Warri I'll shout J town...na only you get Warri? Then he now moved to, 'Are you even from Jos?' and all of that. Then I made it clear that am an Igbo boy, I represent Anambra, but I grew up my whole life in Jos. Then another time was when I was just wilding. I'm not a dancer, I don't really know how to dance but then one of those nights, I just had ginger and I was giving them my lame moves on the floor and everybody came around," he said.

Jeff became very popular among viewers because of his signature 'Bet9ja' face cap and just wanted to find out how he became very attached to it.

"Well as it is, I'm steady repping, I like the cap to start with so it was something I enjoyed doing. Secondly, I also thought they did a good job, they supplied us with a lot of things and I was like nice. So since I couldn't wear their clothing every day, I picked the one piece that I could. It also helped because I hadn't gotten a hair cut for the longest time and so it almost like a multipurpose thing. Then the 'Power Puff Girls' came and told me that 'Guy you look very good in this hat, keep on wearing it everyday' and am like done," he said.

Frodd's frosty relationship with Jeff while in the house was one that didn't go unnoticed by viewers and we asked him why there was friction between them especially with the 'Red Chair' incident.

"You know there is a red tomatoes seat and obviously everyone would know it was the 'Head Of House.' I don't think any 'Head Of House' made it a thing except that we had a formal meeting, that seat was open to everybody, except the throne that nobody would just go and sit on. There were two new people and I was seating on the tomato throne and next thing I know, Frodd comes to me and was like 'Guy how far? This is 'Head Of House' seat get up' and am like okay you are the boss now make I just stand for you but you nor sharp because I don dey your position before and I nor do you like this. But before that, there was the build-up, because people have been coming to say things. He had come to meet me to ask for advice on how to become a better head of house and I was like you are a wise guy and I know you can do this," he said.

Jeff plans to go into the business of bringing entertainment and the corporate world together. He also says he if would go back to the banking sector, he would be going there as a consultant. He, however, ticks Omashola or Mercy to win the N60M price.

Jeff is the 8th housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house after spending 5 weeks in the house. He scored the lowest amount of votes after getting nominated alongside Tacha, Mike and Omashola.