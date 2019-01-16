Fresh reports have revealed that both Jeff Bezos and Lauren's spouses were aware of their relationship for months.

According to PEOPLE, Bezos’ wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, and Sanchez’s husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, were aware of their relationship for a while.

“Their families dealt with this in the fall,” says a source close to PEOPLE.

It would be recalled that the relationship between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez kicked off when they both started working together in a project. However, despite the buzz their relationship has received on the media, Jeff Bezos and Lauren have continued to wax stronger.

Jeff Bezos' divorce to his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Bezos broke the Internet a few weeks ago. Jeff Bezos who is the richest man in the world with an estimated $135B net worth is set for what might be the biggest divorce in history.

The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos divorces his wife, MacKenzie of 25 years. The business mogul announced it via his Twitter page on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. According to the statement released on his Twitter page, they are going their separate ways after trying to work on their marriage for a while now.

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and shared our love lives as friends. We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other.

"If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Thought the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain, cherished friends, Jeff and Mackenzie," the statement reads.

Jeff Bezos who is 54 got married to Mackenzie back in 1993 when he was vice president of a hedge fund. He actually met her when she came for a job interview at the company.

Jeff Bezos' relationship with TV host led to divorce

Jeff Bezos' failed marriage has been reportedly traced to an affair with TV host, Lauren Sanchez. The former 'So You Think You Can Dance' is reported to have started a relationship with Jeff Bezos in 2018. Lauren who was once married to Hollywood's mega-agent, Patrick Whitesell started seeing Bezos when immediately after her separation.

According to TMZ, the same can be said for Bezos, as he reportedly started seeing Lauren after his separation from Mackenzie.

TMZ sources add Jeff and MacKenzie have known Lauren and Patrick as good friends for 10 years. Lauren is an accomplished pilot of helicopters and planes, and a lot of time in the air up there. She owns a helicopter and production company.