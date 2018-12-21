It's baring a week to the end of 2018 and it looks like we have a very big celebrity fight brewing as we wonder if Tiwa Savage is hitting back at Yemi Alade over her now viral tweet.

Okay, guys, the gist is that Tiwa Savage has taken to her Instagram page on where she posted a series of photos with captions which obviously looks like she was responding to Yemi Alade's tweet.

"Flash Black Friday #ToWhomItMayF&ckingConcern," she captioned the first photo.

It didn't end there as she went on to post another photo where she kind of sent warning signals to whoever it was she was sending it to.

"Because I’m petty 👿 I get plenty more but make I no break your screen guard. Let sleeping dogs lie. A word is enough for the wise," she wrote.

Now guys just in case you missed it, Yemi Alade kind of shook a table that had a number of celebrities a few hours ago and we think Tiwa Savage might be one of the victims.

Yemi Alade appears to be shading some of her colleagues or maybe one of them after appealing to them to stop deceiving fans with fake photos.

The music star made this known via her Twitter page on Friday, December 21, 2018. In her tweet, she specifically begged some celebrity to stop deceiving fans with fake buttocks photos when it is a well-known fact that they have a flat buttock.

"Stop increasing your ynash in your pictures! You know you are straight like "I" embrace your real self! Ahh ahh. Deceiving fans up and dan," she tweeted.

We guess whoever, Yemi Alade was referring has been duly notified and would henceforth desist from the act.