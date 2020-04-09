Halima Abubakar has taken down the controversial baby photo from her Instagram page.

The actress is being accused of stealing a photo of another baby to pose as her baby on Instagram.

The photo which was shared on her Instagram page on Monday, April 6, 2020, by the actress following the arrival of her baby has been taken down.

Halima Abubakar [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]

Abubakar's latest action is coming barely a few hours after an American mom, Ariel called her out for stealing her baby's photo.

The American in question, with the Instagram handle, @the_arielb shared photos of her baby photos on Instagram which are similar to that of the photo Abubakar used in announcing the arrival of her baby.

The American mum, Ariel who is accusing Halima Abubakar of stealing her baby's photo. [Instagram/TheArielB]

Ariel went on to share screenshots of conversations between herself and Abubakar where she appealed to the actress to take down the photo of her baby from her Instagram page.

Abubakar announced the arrival of her baby on Monday, April 6, 2020.

It would be recalled that Abukakar announced in 2019 that she would soon be a mother.

She had shared a post via her Instagram page in November where she gave fans the hint about her pregnancy