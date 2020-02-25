Eniola Badmus shades sellers of weight loss products as she dares them to use her as a project to test if their pills actually work.

The Nollywood actress in a post via her Instagram page on Monday, February 24, 2020, dared those who have become popular for selling weight loss pills to use her as their project.

"If truely your weight loss pills and food works, use Eniola Badmus as a project. Work on me and let the world see the progress. Stop using people we know as slim people to advertise weight-loss food, pills, etc," she wrote.

This table Eniola Badmus is shaking has a lot of your favourite celebs who have turned weight loss pills, distributors and traders.

Eniola Badmus shades sellers of weight loss products as she dares them to use her as a project to test if their pills actually work.

The last time Eniola Badmus was in the news was a few months ago when Omotola Jalade-Ekiende in a rather unexpected video, revealed that she didn't know her.

In the said video, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was told to give a shoutout to Eniola Badmus' television station and her response was kind of surprising; [Instagram/RealOmosexy]

"Oh Eniola Badmus, that's an actress? Isn't she?" she said. Obviously not impressed by Omotola's statement, Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, where she reacted to the video.

According to Eniola, she was going to work extra hard to the point where she won't need any introduction.