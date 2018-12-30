Reacting to the gift, his mum Ata Johnson bursts in joyful tears unable to turn off the waterworks. She is captured in an Instagram video shared via the actor's profile on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

"I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being.

"And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen.

"Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home. Dwanta 🎅🏾"

Former WWF wrestler Dwayne Johnson is one known for exhibiting the sweetest gestures.

In July 2018, he buys a truck and presents it as a gift to his stunt double Tanoai Reed, he also describes as his cousin.

"Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business.

"Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years.

"We’re just getting started. Enjoy your new truck!"