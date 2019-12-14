On Saturday, December 14, 2019, the Police in Imo state re-arrested Duncan Mighty over alleged business dealings with the Imo state government that went sour.

Duncan Mighty’s arrest was earlier announced as a kidnap by night club owner, Chibuike Okechukwu widely known as Cubana Chief priest. However, the police owned up to arresting the singer for fraud after reneging on an agreement he made with the Imo state government.

The Imo State police released a statement on the arrest saying the singer was re-arrested after he failed to honour the agreement after he was released in October 2019 over the petition by a rap artist, M2.

Why Duncan Mighty was arrested - Police

The Imo State police command has shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the early morning arrest of Singer Duncan Mighty.

According to the State’s police P.R.O, the singer was arrested for fraud after reneging on an agreement he made with the Imo state government.

The arrest follows a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that the Imo State Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment, enter into a deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artist and sign M2 under Young Wealth record label owned by Duncan Mighty.

This agreement was sealed with a fee of N11 million which was paid to him, however, since collecting the payment he refused to fulfill his part of the deal.

Before today, the artist was arrested, and he confirmed going into an agreement but said he can only refund the money if the contract is terminated. Based on this promise, he was released.

This led to a termination of the contract by the representative of the former Governor, to ensure he refunds the money, however, since then, Duncan Mighty could not be reached. According to the statement, “he absconded.”

Because of the above, a warrant of arrest was issued, that led to his arrest at the early hours of this morning.