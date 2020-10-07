When music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido established his record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) in 2016, many believed it was going to be a breath of fresh air for the Nigerian entertainment space.

In just a few years of its existence, the record label has produced hits upon hits from its signees, Mayorkun, Perruzi, Dremo, Yonda, and a host of others. However, some of these record label mates have made the news for all the wrong reasons since they hit the spotlight.

In this piece, we will be looking at five times these superstars have made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

1. Peruzzi Versus Daffy Blanco

The London based singer, Daffy Blanco who has accused Peruzzi of defrauding and sexually assaulting her says she went through horrible stuff in the hands of the singer.

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh popularly known as Peruzzi can be described as one of the best things to have happened to DMW. His singing prowess makes him a very valuable asset in DMW. However, the music star has gotten himself in trouble too many times.

In Jan 2020, United Kingdom-based singer, Daffy Blanco, called out Peruzzi for defrauding her to the tune of N15M and trying to have his way with her.

According to her, she was linked to the music star through the C.E.O. of a bank located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

After paying Peruzzi the said amount of money, he refused to carry out his side of the deal. She went on to reveal that Peruzzi hurt her physically, leaving a scar on her thigh.

2. Peruzzi Versus Princess

Princess says Peruzzi raped her eight years ago [Twitter/Jayamah22]

Just when many thought Perruzi was over the rape and fraud scandal in January, another lady called him out. The lady, simply identified as Princess accused the music star of raping her. According to her, the music star forcefully had sex with her eight years ago.

She said her decision to come out was because of the boldness of his other accuser, Daffy Blanco, and other alleged victims.

3. Lil Frosh's assault allegation

Lil Frosh is being accused of beating his girlfriend, Camille to the pulp [Instagram/LhilFrosh] [KemiFilani]

Lil Frosh can be described as one of those artists whose craft and probably the generosity of DMW's founder, Davido helped propel. The rapper put pen to paper and signed up with the record label in late September 2020.

Less than two weeks into his new label, Lil Frosh's face popped up on virtually every media outlet not for his music but for assaulting his girlfriend, Gift Camille.

The badly bruised face of the young model began to trend on social media. It didn't take long before DMW released a press statement where it terminated his contract.

4. Rema's club scene

Rema, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper. [Instagram/HeIsRema]

Divine Ikubor also known as Rema is not signed to DMW but made the headlines after it was alleged that he had an altercation with members of the label. Now the gist is that the Marvin Records signee was disrespected after his BBNaija Lockdown Finale performance in September 2020.

An eyewitness told Pulse Nigeria that "The crux of the matter seemed to involve members of Davido's camp, but I don't think Davido himself was involved sha. I do know that words were said and disrespect was involved. It looked like members of Davido's camp felt disrespected by Rema and Rema in turn felt disrespected."

5. Peruzzi's assualt allegation

The influencer popularly known as Pamilerin and Dr. Pam Pam narrated his alleged ordeal in the hands of Peruzzi and his crew in Bayelsa. [Instagram/Peruzzi] [Twitter/DrPamPam]

In 2019, a social media influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke called out Peruzzi for beating him up. The influencer popularly known as Pamilerin and Dr. Pam Pam narrated his ordeal in the hands of Peruzzi and his crew in Bayelsa.

According to him, he was about to leave Bayelsa for Port Harcourt after an event when he was accosted by a man who then pulled him down from a bus and dragged him before Peruzzi.

Interestingly, Peruzzi confirmed slapping him during an interview but apologised, "I slapped him. It was wrong, but I’m a human being," he said.