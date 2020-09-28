On September 25, 2020, Nigerian star, Rema took to his Twitter for a Kanye West-esque rant. While he tweeted about a lot of things including his haters, detractors, stealing a laptop, losing his brother and so forth, he spoke an important truth.

He typed, "Dear new generation artists, let’s be friends genuinely, don’t let this people forcefully make us friends just to prove healthy competition and make us enemies for their own entertainment. I swear I love y’all."

By so doing, he urges acts like Fireboy, Joeboy, Oxlade, Omah Lay, Crayon and more to be friends with each other. This is an important part of the conversation. As Nigeria attempts to build an industry and as we are growing fast, we need more unity than division.

This comes after the events of BBNaija Lockdown Finale which saw Laycon win N85 million's worth of prizes. Reports reaching Pulse Nigeria is that Rema was disrespected at the event.

An eyewitness tells Pulse Nigeria that, "Rema, Fireboy, Davido, Mayorkun and the likes were slated to perform. Fireboy performed twice and Rema performed in between - as did other artists. While things didn't really boil over beyond control, words were said - some said Rema was slapped, but I didn't see that.

"The crux of the matter seemed to involve members of Davido's camp, but I don't think Davido himself was involved sha. I do know that words were said and disrespect was involved. It looked like members of Davido's camp felt disrespected by Rema and Rema in turn felt disrespected."

The claim is corroborated by Dremo's tweet, "That teddy bear is rude lol #bbnaijalockdown2020."

In music, peers compete with each other and it can be friendly. But in the last change of guard, this wasn't quite the case. During their respective episodes of Olisa Adibua's The Truth, Wizkid and Davido discussed the peak of their tension which had reached a zenith. Currently, Davido and Burna Boy are beefing. It's also no news that there appeared to be tension between Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade until 2019.

Thank God, Fireboy, Joeboy and Oxlade are already friends. In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Joeboy discussed how he's friends with Fireboy and Oxlade as well as Blaqbonez. The truth is that this beef is necessarily not started by the celebrities themselves, the competition between artists just ignite what fans intimate to be 'beef.'

When celebrities don't talk to each other, things boil over. Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar have discussed that as regards the way beef starts.

In the words of Hezy Odor, "Friendships are deeper than selfies." That's facts only.