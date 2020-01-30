It looks like Peruzzi will be having a very controversial year as he woes continue to compound with the latest being a London based singer who has accused him of defrauding and sexually molesting her.

The United Kingdom-based singer, Daffy Blanco took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, where she called out Peruzzi for defrauding her to the tune of N15M and trying to his way with her.

According to her, she was linked to the music star through a C.E.O. of a bank located in Victoria Island, Lagos. After paying Peruzzi the said amount of money, he refused to carry out his side of the deal.

The United Kingdom-based singer, Daffy Blanco took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, where she called out Peruzzi for defrauding her to the tune of N15M and trying to his way with her. [Instagram/DaffyBlanco]

She went on to reveal that Peruzzi hurt her physically, leaving a scar on her thigh. According to her, because of the inefficiencies of the Nigerian Police Force, she couldn't call for help when Peruzzi tried to hurt her.

It didn't end there as she went on to share audio recordings of Peruzzi trying to console her. She finally concluded that she would be taking Peruzzi to court for defrauding her. It is not clear if she would be adding the sexual assault claims to the suit.

Daffy Blanco took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, where she called out Peruzzi for defrauding her to the tune of N15M and trying to his way with her. [Instagram/DaffyBlanco]

Peruzzi and his team are yet to issue a statement to these latest accusations. Peruzzi already has his hands full following the rift between the boss of his former record label, King Patrick and himself.

ALSO READ: Peruzzi's former record label boss accuses Davido of trying to poison him

Peruzzi verse King Patrick...

Peruzzi already has his hands full following the rift between the boss of his former record label, King Patrick and himself. [Instagram/PeruzziVibes]

He took to his Twitter account @KingPatrickGB to voice his frustrations on the matter with a hashtag #SurvivingPeruzzi. Since 2018, 'Surviving' has been used by 'victims' of heavy scenarios to get themselves heard on social media.

Golden Boy Entertainment boss cries out that Davido helped Peruzzi breach his contract. (PM News/O42/Instagram/KingPatrickGB)

In the 17-tweet thread, Patrick narrated how he met Peruzzi, and how he allegedly paid his bills, signed him, got him an accommodation only for the artist to allegedly sly him and breach terms of his contract with Golden Boy Entertainment.