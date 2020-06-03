Nigerian music star, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, also known as Peruzzi is facing another rape allegation.

The latest alleged victim simply identified as Princess, took to her newly created Twitter page on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, where she called out the music star for raping her.

According to her, the music star forcefully had sex with her eight years ago.

She however, decided to come out now because of the boldness of his other accuser, Daffy Blanco and other alleged victims.

Princess says Peruzzi raped her eight years ago [Twitter/Jayamah22]

"For so long I've kept this to myself but I have decided to speak out due to the boldness of Daffy Blanco & other rape victims. Let's expose these rapists for who they are, they have no right to take advantage of us. #SayNoToRape #SayNoToRapist #SurvivingPeruzzi," she tweeted.

"So one time in 2012, I can't really remember the date and the month. But I accompanied a friend "Aisha" to 1004. And as at then, I think she had a thing with Peruzzi, I accompanied her there, we spent a night that day and I happened to stay in the same room with Aisha and Peruzzi."

"In the night, he started touching me without my consent, I tried to tell him that that's wrong and besides he has a girlfriend lying in between. So I left the room and went to sleep in the mini parlour upstairs, I had to leave the room because I wasn't comfortable anymore."

"I tried to tapping my friend to wake up so she'd understand what was going on but she was too fast asleep. So then I went to the parlour, and he came out and I had to tell him to leave if not I was going to create a scene."

"He obliged and went back to the room and for some time he didn't come out again. I left the parlour upstairs and went downstairs to the main parlour so I could sleep on the chair, I couldn't sleep in the other rooms cos it was occupied with his other friends he had over."

"When I was already fast asleep, thinking he was just making advances and all, me saying "NO" maybe he got the message. Being deep asleep and I felt someone trying to unbuckle my pants and then I woke up."

"And I'm like "YOU CAN'T DO THAT IT'S WRONG" that is when we started struggling and he was "PRESSING ON MY NECK" Telling me I should chill and likes me, all this kind of shit and I'm like Yo! "I'M NOT INTERESTED."

"At that point, struggling was very stressful, you know he tore my PANT and then he did what he did, He raped me.

"I was too naive to know that I was meant to go for test, I was too scared of going to the police because as at then my parents didn't know I was in Lagos so I was scared to come out with the news and the whole story of him raping me."

"I've kept this inside me for over 8 years now and I finally feel a bit of relief speaking out. I hope my story would encourage more suppressed rape victims to speaker out, no matter the situation you find yourself no one has any right to rape you!" she concluded.

This is not the first time Peruzzi will be accused of molestation and sexual assault.