Its Valentine's day guys and some of your favourite celebrities have already started sharing romantic moments with their partners like the video of D'banj showing up as a delivery man to surprise wife.

The music ion took to his Instagram page on Thursday, February 14, 2019, where he shared a video of himself surprising his wife with gifts on the day themed 'Lovers day.' He went on to caption the video with a quote;

"SURPRISE; She thought it was the Delivery Man 😂 ... Happy Valentine’s Day Guys make sure you show love especially to yourself ❤️❤️❤️. Love you boo and will always do 💯😍 @lineo_dd #baecation ... thanks, @may8gallery for the Gifts she loved them 🎁" he wrote.

Obviously, his wife didn't see this coming as she was totally surprised. We guess the plane actually worked. D'banj and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow are gradually becoming one of the most admired celebrity couples in town.

From romantic getaways to showing spree we've seen these guys show us that they are indeed into each other.

See D'banj and wife share intimate moment on vacation in Dubai

Back in 2018, D'banj and his wife, Lineo went on a lovers getaway in Dubai where they had an amazing time. The singer has shared another image of himself feeding his wife during their vacation on his Instagram page on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Everything about this photo is cute as we can all see a very happy D'banj all loved up with his pretty and sexy wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow. The image had the caption, ''Life is beautiful. good Morning....''

The singer who is on the vacation alongside 2face Idibia and his wife, Annie Macaulay, also shared another image of the Idibia's joining them for breakfast.