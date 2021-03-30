Nigerian music star Davido's rumoured new love interest Mya Yafai has deactivated her Instagram page.

The account of the Instagram model and actress was deactivated on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

It is not clear why the model deactivated the account but it might be connected to her recent loved up photos with Davido.

The Instagram model deactivates her account leaving her almost 270k followers in the dark. [Instgram/MyaYafai]

Prior to the deactivation of the account, Yafai had almost 270k followers and 181 photos on the page.

The model began making the headlines after she was spotted with the music star back in February while he was vacationing in the Caribbean.

Yafai isn't a newbie in the celebrity world as she used to date American rapper Young M.A.

Yafai is a model, actress, radio personality and YouTuber.