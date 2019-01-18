Davido has made it known to whoever cares to listen that he isn't moved or scared of the pressure from the media and blogs.

The music star made this known while answering questions from callers at DJ Abass' show, 'For The Record.' According to him, he fights backs any blog that tries to write nonsense about him.

"I don't care about media pressure, I have 9.1 million followers, Any blog when wen write nonsense i go post my own back, me sef I be blog," he said.

It is common knowledge that Davido is not one of those celebs who lets sleeping dogs lie when it comes about their personality. He is always quick to call out blogs and media outlets that try to tarnish his image.

Davido like a number of celebrities is an ardent user of the social media and has in a number of cases been able to clear his name and set the records straight when it had to do with his career and personal life.

Davido for the umpteenth time has come out to deny slapping Kizz Daniel's manager as he answers questions from fans on Twitter.

The music star who is presently trending on Twitter with the #AskDavido while giving his fans and followers the opportunity to ask him any question cleared the air about the slapping incident during his concert back in December 2018.

"What’s the situation on ground with you and Kizz Daniel. Na 2019 be dis we just want to listen to good music. #Askdavido," a fan asked Davido.

Just like his previous response to this same topic, Davido replied to the fan that he never slapped Kizz Daniel's manager. "God knows I can never slap his manager! He knows himself I didn’t... it’s all love always! It hurt me how they switched up on me after all I did... it’s cool tho life goes on," he replied.

On a lighter note, when asked about his Range Rover SUV, the singer promised to it out when his Rolls Royce finally lands the country.