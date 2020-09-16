The Otedola sisters left everyone breathless after they shared photos of the cars they received from their father, Femi Otedola.

Since the photos of the expensive cars broke the internet, the conversation shifted to the sisters, their father, and his enormous wealth.

Even some of your favourite celebrities couldn't help but jump on the trending topic on social media.

Here are some of the reactions from Davido, Don Jazzy, and others on social media after the Otedola sisters revealed the latest gifts from daddy.