In a report by The Nation News on Sunday, March 3, 2019, it was alleged that the actress had failed to obey a request asking her to show up in court.

As a result, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, insisted that she must be apprehended in an order reportedly given on Monday, January 21, 2019.

“The defendant has been served with hearing notice. The proof of service is in the court’s file,” a statement from prosecutor Y.A Pitan reads. The counsel mentioned this while asking for a bench warrant to arrest the actress who has reportedly been evasive.

Monalisa Chinda is alleged to be found wanting for refusing to fulfill an obligation to pay tax to the Lagos State government for her business located in Lekki on the Lagos Island.

The allegation has resulted in a 2-count charge, one of which alleged "failure to furnish and file annual tax returns for the purpose of personal income taxation with the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) contrary to Section 94(1) of the Personal Income Tax Act 2004 (as amended)."

According to The Nation, the bench warrant to arrest the actress shall extend up until the month of April, having failed to appear in court two month earlier.