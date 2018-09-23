Pulse.ng logo
Bovi spoils wife with N20m Benz car gift on 30th birthday

Bovi's wife couldn't hide her joy and surprise when the comedian bought her a Mercedes Benz worth N20m for her 30th birthday.

Bovi surprised his wife,  Kris Asimonye, with a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Black valued at N20million as she turned 30.

The comedian threw a birthday party for his wife at the Civic Centre on Ozumba Mbadiwe street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Kris couldn't hide her joy as tears of joy rolled down her cheeks when she saw the sleek automobile.

He called her down from the event centre to the parking lot where the car was parked.

The black coloured expensive Benz had red ribbons tied around it.

The couple have two children, David and Elena Ugboma, together.

 

