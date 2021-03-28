Former housemate of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Tacha has slammed those who have questioned the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike for gifting music star, Burna Boy, a N10M cash gift.

The governor gifted Burna Boy with the cash during his homecoming on Saturday, March 28, 2021.

In a video shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, March 28, the reality TV star said the music star deserved a public holiday for his achievement.

"You are mad, you are legit mad to think what Governor Wike did for Burna Boy yesterday was unnecessary. Y'all don't know my state you all don't freaking know my state. The nightlife is completely dead. For him to be like Burna come down lemme give you 10 million naira and you people are thinking that it is too much? You are crazy," she said.

"Burna Boy should have the whole town he won a Grammy o, not some plastic award. He won a whole Grammy, that's what Burna Boy won. He should even have a public holiday dedicated to him. Meanwhile, you are all here crying and lamenting. You are mad! You are all mad."

Burna Boy and his mom are received by Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike on Saturday, March 27, 2021 (Punch)

Tacha's video came barely 24 hours after Burna Boy, was gifted N10million, alongside other musicians who performed at a homecoming party in Port Harcourt organised in his honour by Rivers State Governor.

Other reports say he was also given a plot of land to build for himself a home.

At the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, two Nigerians in Burna Boy and Wizkid, grabbed some of the coveted trophy on offer.