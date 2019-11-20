Big Brother Naija's Omashola is appealing to people with suicidal thoughts who are camping in his Instagram DM to have a rethink of their planned actions.

The reality TV star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. In a video shared on his page, Omashola expressed his worry over the people sending him DMs with plans to kill themselves.

"My name is Omashola, I want to address the issue of people when dey send me DM dey talk say dem wan kill themselves. Make una calm down. Wetin dey do una? I don receive message, nor be one, nor be two nor be three, as a matter of fact, i don receive literally like four messages...sending me messages that dey wan kill themselves 'I have been discouraged.' I dey try my best but I nor wan post all those things make people nor feel say it's okay for people to kill yourself.

"And if you wan kill yourself why una dey always bring the thing come meet me because I nor know wetin I dey do whether I look like pastor...Its a good thing say you come to me and its a good thing say I fit even address the matter say make una nor kill una self. But why you wan kill yourself? Life sweet! Una dey mad?" he said.

We guess Omashola didn't get the memo of stuff that comes with being a celebrity in the limelight. Omashola was among the last five housemates who made it to the finale of this year's season of Big Brother Naija. He, however, was evicted alongside Seyi and Frodd on the night of the finale.

BBNaija 2019: Seyi, Omashola, Frodd evicted after 99 days

Seyi became the 21st housemate while Omashola became the 22nd housemate and Frodd emerged the 23rd housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

Before the eviction began, Biggie had a pep talk for the last five housemates and he urged them all to 'Pepper Dem' when they get out of the house. On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Seyi, Omashola, and Frodd from the Big Brother House.

Seyi, Omashola, and Frodd's exit came after spending a total of 99 days and nine weeks in the house. The pair were friends before they got into the house.