Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

The reality TV star and his wife both took their Instagram pages on Saturday May 23, 2020, where they celebrated each other on their anniversary.

For Mike, their chemistry in the marriage is unarguable; "When two souls connect you can’t fake it” ❤️ #weddinganniversary."

While Perri is pretty excited about how things have turned out since their marriage is hopeful for the future.

"ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY 👰🏾🤵🏾...this time last year we tied the knot and I became MRS EDWARDS. A lot has happened between then and now. Here’s to more great times and exciting moments ahead. ❤️❤️❤️."

Mike and Perri got married in 2019.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child earlier in May.