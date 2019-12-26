Oops! Just in case you are searching for your favourite former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora also known as Ceec on Instagram, well...you had to calm down because her page is missing.

Well, it's not like someone stole the page or something but it appears that the former reality TV star's Instagram page has been deleted, deactivated, archived or may be suspended.

As of the early hours of Thursday, December 26, 2019, we noticed that her Instagram page had gone MIA. It is not clear what happened but one thing we know is that the former reality TV star's verified Instagram page is nowhere to be found.

If you search for Cynthia Nwadiora or Ceec on Instagram, you are most likely going to bump into her fan pages and parody accounts. We will continue to monitor this story as it develops.

Ceec joins the list of celebrities who have either deleted their Instagram pages or had them suspended. Recall a few months ago when Tacha went missing in action on Instagram. To date, the reason behind that mild drama has not been shared.

Tacha and her Instagram page...

The reality TV star left her almost one million Instagram followers in shock after she deactivated her page on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. As usual, no prior notice was given before the action. Don't bother searching for Tacha on Instagram as the only page/pages you'd come across are fan accounts.

Fans and followers of the reality TV star have been left puzzled as to the reason behind their favourite super star's decision to go MIA.