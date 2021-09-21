RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Alex advises men and women to work on themselves before finding partners

Alex says everyone should add value to themselves before getting involved in a relationship.

Alex, a former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, has advised people seeking partners to work on themselves first.

The reality TV star made known via her Instagram page on Monday, September 20, 2021, while referring to one of Tiwa Savage's songs.

"If you like, sit at home and be singing “somebody’s son go find me one day”. Don’t improve and add value to the “you” that wants to be found. Even Tiwa Savage that recorded the song doesn’t sit at home doing nothing," she wrote.

"This applies to the guys too 😒. Don’t go looking for somebody’s daughter without adding value and working on yourself 😒. I come in peace ✌🏾."

Alex was one of the popular housemates from the third season of Big Brother Naija.

The multi-talented media personality came third in that season.

She has since gone on to dabble in different things including modelling, acting and content creation.

