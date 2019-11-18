It looks like Big Sean and Jhene Aiko's on and off relationship might be back on the front burner as the two have been spotted together again.

The gist is that the two just released a very personal song together which has made them become hangout buddies. According to TMZ, the on and off couple were spotted grabbing dinner in Malibu Saturday, November 16, 2019, at a fancy place called Geoffrey's.

However, from the photos released by TMZ, it appeared that the dinner date was more than buddies just hanging out as Jhene Aiko was spotted sitting on Big Sean's lap.

Talking about the new song they both released together, it gives an in-depth of their personal relationship and sex life.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko ended their relationship back in 2018 after the usual celebrity couple drama...she unfollowed him on Instagram.

The break up in 2018...

Back in 2018, Jhene Aiko and Big Sean took a break from their on and off-again relationship. This time around it was Jhene who pulled the plug by unfollowing him on Instagram. She even went on to post some subliminal messages on her Instagram stories indicating that all might not be well in her relationship.

The relationship between Big Sean and Jhene Aiko looked like something that was already heading towards an end since the cheating allegations began to speculate. This is not the first time Jhene Aiko will be unfollowing Big Sean on Instagram.

Big Sean allegedly cheated on Jhene Aiko with Nicole Scherzinger

Recall that back in March 2018, It was reported that Big Sean was sighted at an Oscar after-party flirting with former Pussy Cat Dolls star. When the news got to Jhene, it is reported that she became furious with Big Sean and confronted him.

Recall that back in March 2018, It was reported that Big Sean was sighted at an Oscar after-party flirting with former Pussy Cat Dolls star. When the news got to Jhene, it is reported that she became furious with Big Sean and confronted him.

The Shaderoom reports that immediately after the incident, Jhene Aiko unfollowed Big Sean on Instagram but after the news broke out, she reportedly followed him back. To clear the air over claims that she had parted ways with Big Sean, the singer took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, where she tweeted about it