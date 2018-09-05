Pulse.ng logo
Anita Joseph says she's not just a snack but a full bakery

Anita Joseph giving herself all the accolade she deserves.

Nobody is going to make you feel better about yourself other than you and that is exactly what Anita Joseph is saying as reveals that she isn't only a snack but a full bakery.

The sexy and voluptuous actress made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, where she shared a very hot photo and captioned it with the quote.

"Am not only a snack Am a full bakery   Take care of Me and I will feed you  4eva    ." One thing is for sure, Anita Joseph is sending positive vibes out there and we love it when celebrities take out time praise themselves.

 

Sometimes, these celebrities do not only post cute photos of themselves on social media but inspire and motivate their fans. A day ago, Juliet Ibrahim took to her Instagram page where she talked about being ridiculed and mocked at a certain time in her life. However, it didn't stop her from achieving all the success she has been able to accumulate.

"I have been called all sorts; “k legs” mocked and ridiculed"- Juliet Ibrahim says

Juliet Ibrahim says she has been mocked, ridiculed and even called 'K-legs' at some point in her life. The beautiful actress made this shocking revelation via her Instagram on Monday, September 3, 2018, where she was trying to motivate and inspire fans.

"See, I have been called all sorts; “k legs” mocked and ridiculed, only because I embrace who I am and I’m not afraid of pushing the limit. Those insecure about themselves will always try to make others insecure about themselves, but my secret has always been to embrace my flaws and be proud of my uniqueness," she wrote. It didn't end there, she went on to admonish fans to embraces their flaws which she said is the only to attain success.

