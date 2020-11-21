Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has lost her mother.

The movie star announced the sad news via her Instagram page on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

"My mother, my jewel, my guardian, my pearl...this is how you said goodbye?...we were joking about this days ago. I told you how much I want you to live long and watch the children become grown men and women but you said no," she wrote.

"Your joy was that I am happy..that your spirit would protect and be with us. Little did I know you were set to leave..with total submission to the will of God, I announce the death of my mother Olubunmioria olubunmi Fetuga who passed away in her sleep the early hours of today SNovember21st november at the age of 67yrs."

"Mama, you might be gone but we your children and grandkids would make sure your memories remain and linger on..like you promised,your spirit remains with us...Iyabo Ojo your love."

May her gentle soul rest in peace