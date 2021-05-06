Actress Georgina Onuoha calls out fraudsters on Instagram

According to the actress, until Nigerians can do that, they will continue to live in a nightmare.

"End of discussion. Hustle and earn with pride. There is respect and dignity in labor that you built and worked for with honesty and truthfulness. Stop worshiping criminals stealing money meant to build roads, hospitals, schools, clean water, electricity and basic infrastructure in your communities and country," she wrote in a post shared via her Instagram page.

"Remember that that slay Queen you are worshiping on social is eating money given to her by public office holders meant to pay your fathers retirement and pay doctors and teachers so they don’t go on strike in your community."

"Until we begin to differentiate between ill gotten wealth and actual wealth built on integrity, we will continue to be our own worst nightmare. Have a fabulous day/night my darling Ginafam. Hustle with pride and integrity and may our creator bless the works of our hands. 🙏🏻🥰❤️.