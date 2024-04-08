9 biggest Nigerian celebrity beefs between January and March 2024

Whenever big names get into spats and feuds of any sort, they make headlines and the internet lives for these moments. Now, we are only three months into 2024 and we have already witnessed several celebrity feuds, some of which we never expected.

Here are nine celebrity feuds we have had so far in 2024.

1. Tiwa Savage and Davido

Nine days into the new year, Tiwa Savage filed a bombshell petition against Davido stating that the Unavailable singer threatened to "fuck her up," over her affiliations with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu. In the document dated January 9, 2024, Savage claimed Davido threatened and harassed her and told her to be careful with how she goes about her business in Lagos.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

2. Seyi Law and Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, and veteran musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, also butted heads this year. In February, the singer claimed in an interview that Seyi Law, a firm supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed regret over supporting the political party.

He said, “I was at an event yesterday and Seyi Law came up and said, ‘Abeg, make una no vex o! Everybody don curse me taya because I stand for Tinubu. I no dey on him mandate again o!’ and I asked him, ‘Seyi, how do you cope now?’ He said, ‘My brother, I messed up.’ He said no be say he collect anything. He said he made the biggest mistake.”

The comedian fired back on X saying, "Where did I tell Eedris I made the biggest mistake? Is it that he thinks a joke is a reality?"

Pulse Nigeria

3. Burna Boy and Eedris Abdulkareem

During an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast in February, Abdulkareem also slammed Burna Boy's claim that no one paved the way for him in the music industry, calling it “stupid talk.”

Burna Boy in turn took to X, formerly Twitter, to call Abdulkareem out saying, "Abdul Kareem abi wetin dem dey call your papa, I no blame you. I blame people wey donate money for your hospital bills. And I wish say you be person wey fit dey enter the kind places wey I dey dey, make we use mistake jam." He promptly deleted the post after it gained traction on the microblogging app.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Burna Boy and Davido fans on X

In February, Burna Boy sparked discourse on X after he referred to Davido as a "joke."

After Nigeria's loss at the AFCON finals and the Grammy Awards, a Davido fan called Burna Boy a fool in Yoruba."Ode, bottled 4 Grammy's," the fan who had a picture of Davido on his DP said in a reply to Burna Boy. To that, Burna Boy said, "The real Joke is in your DP," referring to the picture of Davido.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Queen Mercy and Lord Lamba

These former lovebirds' relationship took a sour turn after their relationship ended. But it was after BBNaija star, Queen Mercy, announced her engagement to David Oyekanmi on February 29, 2024, that the feud hit the internet.

Shortly after she made her announcement, skit maker Lord Lamba took to Instagram to publicly claim paternity of her one-year-old daughter, posting pictures of them together and her international passport. Before this day, Lamba had never publicly claimed her, and the pair have since been involved in a custody battle for their daughter.

6. Timini Egbuson and Zubby Michael

From the very first episode of the Ebuka Turns Up Africa reality show, which dropped on Prime Video on March 1, 2024, a heated spat between Timini and Zubby Michael erupted over who was the biggest actor in Africa. During the argument, Zubby Michael claimed that he was rich enough to “buy Timini,” a declaration that Timini did not find funny. Timini all through the show called him local and accused him of borrowing cars from other actors.

7. Timini Egbuson and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Actor Timini and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu also had a disagreement on the Ebuka Turns Up Africa reality show. Timini lashed out at Ebuka for going shopping with one half of the group instead of a scrub as initially planned. At one point, Timini said, “Everybody is always kissing your fucking ass. Yes, you paid for a trip. How much is this trip? Relax”. Ebuka on the other hand completely disagreed with Timini’s delivery of the point.

The pair later had a heart-to-heart conversation and resolved the disagreement.

8. Portable and Bobrisky

Controversial public figures Portable and Bobrisky got into it in March this year. Portable slammed judges for awarding Bobrisky, who is a transwoman, the “Best-Dressed Female Award” at the Beast of Two Worlds movie premiere. Bobrisky in turn, called him out, tagging him as a "dirty boy" and warned him to mind his business.

In response, Portable dropped a diss track which he titled Brotherhood.

9. Dayo Amusa and Femi Adebayo

Nollywood actors Dayo Amusa and Femi Adebayo also had a feud in March 2024, after Bobrisky was awarded “Best Dressed Female” at the Beast of Two Worlds movie premiere. Amusa took to Instagram to express her displeasure and criticised the organisers of the event and Adebayo who was one of the judges for the award included.

Adebayo, in turn, responded to Amusa’s post, saying "If my success is your problem, you can never have rest of mind. It's advisable that you channel your energy into your career and not be too busy trying to bring me down."

Pulse Nigeria