The real joke is in your DP - Burna Boy shades Davido amid feud with troll

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Burna Boy and Davido have since become trending topics on X. However, Davido has not responded to the jab.

Following the heated football match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at the AFCON finals, things took a different turn on social media. Amid the banter over Nigeria's loss, Burna Boy was seen getting into an exchange of words with a troll on Twitter (now X).

The X user responded to the singer's recent tweet by referring to the singer's loss at the recent Grammy Awards. Calling him a fool in Yoruba the X user said, "Ode, bottled 4 Grammy's."

Burna Boy swiftly retaliated by pointing out the user's display picture, which happened to be an image of Davido, sparking outrage among fans. He said, "The actual Joke is in your Display picture."

Following Burna Boy's initial response, which has since been deleted, the backlash on social media was swift, with fans expressing disappointment in Burna Boy's jab at Davido. Some users criticised the move as childish and predicted a potential retaliation from Davido.

One Nnena on Instagram said: "Soon you all will be up in David’s sleeve . This is so low and ch!ldish because I don’t know how he got in this intersection. Not nice." And another user said: "Burna just trolled Davido, nobody saw anything wrong about it. Just wait till OBO Returns the favour the internet will be on fire." Another user said, "Now he is directly trolling Davido...as much as I love Burna, I'm not supporting this his fish behaviour."

Burna Boy also responded to an X user's tweet, which pointed out that the troll had changed his display picture from Davido to Burna Boy.

Amid the outrage across social media because of Burna Boy's jab at Davido, Burna hinted at his phone being taken from him, saying "Won tun ti gba phone, until next time."

It is worthy of note that back in October 2023, the singer had stated that his management did not allow him to have access to his X account because "the ground will elevate."

In his words, "If I had access to my account everywhere would be shaking every day. The ground will be elevating based on my feelings and I don't like disrespect on the internet and they always try to disrespect me on the internet. So my management does not let me have access, if not then the ground will elevate. I will spend too much time there, honestly, I will spend a lot of time there."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

