ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang gets engaged

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She has expressed her excitement towards planning her wedding and a life with her fiancé.

Queen Mercy Atang is set to wed her long term partner David [Instagram/ Queen Mercy Atang]
Queen Mercy Atang is set to wed her long term partner David [Instagram/ Queen Mercy Atang]

Recommended articles

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, she took to her Instagram account to share her good news, expressing gratitude for her new milestone. She posted pictures from her recent engagement, showing off her newly acquired ring as she and her fiancé stood in front of a will-you-marry-me sign.

Her caption read, "God acted according to his timing. I’ve consistently prayed for guidance in building a loving family, fulfilling roles as a wife, mother, and follower of his teachings. His response came in due time."

ADVERTISEMENT

Atang doted on her fiancé and penned a heartwarming piece, thanking him for his love and care. She also expressed her profound appreciation towards him.

"To my dear husband-to-be @iam_kingdaivid I thank you deeply for choosing me, for loving me, and for embracing my family as your own. Your presence has brought immense joy into my life. May God bless you abundantly. I promise to continually pray for blessings upon your life. I love you dearly," she said.

This picture from 2016 shows the happy couple at the Mr & Mrs Nigeria International beauty pageant [Instagram/ iamkingdaivid]
This picture from 2016 shows the happy couple at the Mr & Mrs Nigeria International beauty pageant [Instagram/ iamkingdaivid] Pulse Nigeria

Her fiancé in turn commented, "Thank you for choosing to walk this path with me… I adore you forever ❤❤❤️❤️❤️"

Fans and followers of the reality TV star filled her comment section with congratulatory messages and goodwill. Fellow ex-housemate Pere commented, "Queeeeeeeeeeennnnnn. Nice. Congrats," and Saskay prayed for her saying, "Awwww, Your home is blessed love."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The City of Boston declares March 2nd as official Burna Boy’s Day

The City of Boston declares March 2nd as official Burna Boy’s Day

BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang gets engaged

BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang gets engaged

11 emerging artists showcasing Africa's diverse genres

11 emerging artists showcasing Africa's diverse genres

Chike drops colourful music video for 'Egwu' feat Mohbad

Chike drops colourful music video for 'Egwu' feat Mohbad

Illbliss shows that class is permanent on 'Sideh Kai'

Illbliss shows that class is permanent on 'Sideh Kai'

Ariana Grande responds to dating scandal with 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande responds to dating scandal with 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater

Bella Shmurda opens up on being a father again in new documentary

Bella Shmurda opens up on being a father again in new documentary

Asake reconnects with TG Omori for 'Only Me' music video

Asake reconnects with TG Omori for 'Only Me' music video

I am a prophetic artist - Bella Shmurda shares in new WTS documentary

I am a prophetic artist - Bella Shmurda shares in new WTS documentary

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

Wendy Williams Is Leaving Her Sober House

Wendy Williams diagnosed with progressive aphasia, frontotemporal dementia

Larry Madowo

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

429972959 773437077993531 1215878920543941093 n

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi defeats Laide Bakare in boxing match