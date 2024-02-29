BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang gets engaged

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, she took to her Instagram account to share her good news, expressing gratitude for her new milestone. She posted pictures from her recent engagement, showing off her newly acquired ring as she and her fiancé stood in front of a will-you-marry-me sign.

Her caption read, "God acted according to his timing. I’ve consistently prayed for guidance in building a loving family, fulfilling roles as a wife, mother, and follower of his teachings. His response came in due time."

Atang doted on her fiancé and penned a heartwarming piece, thanking him for his love and care. She also expressed her profound appreciation towards him.

"To my dear husband-to-be @iam_kingdaivid I thank you deeply for choosing me, for loving me, and for embracing my family as your own. Your presence has brought immense joy into my life. May God bless you abundantly. I promise to continually pray for blessings upon your life. I love you dearly," she said.

Her fiancé in turn commented, "Thank you for choosing to walk this path with me… I adore you forever ❤❤❤️❤️❤️"